Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New $246,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after buying an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,248 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after purchasing an additional 128,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,323,000 after purchasing an additional 163,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

