Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Holdings Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 882.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,340 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $36,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $6,305,058.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $819,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,051.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 904,459 shares of company stock worth $94,969,875. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

NYSE:NET opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.95 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.52. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

