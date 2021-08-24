Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 18,100 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.42% of Allegion worth $52,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 696.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 363.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.11.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $139.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.99. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $395,694.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,621. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

