Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 30,701 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 387,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $31,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,313,000 after acquiring an additional 186,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Baxter International by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 154,157 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,791,000 after acquiring an additional 74,367 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAX. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

NYSE:BAX opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.09.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

