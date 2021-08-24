Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of Biogen worth $33,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Shares of BIIB opened at $346.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

