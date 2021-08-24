Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -128.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,535,112 shares of company stock worth $175,045,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

