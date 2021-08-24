WazirX (WRX) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $513.69 million and approximately $84.39 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00003277 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00055515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00129429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00158870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,409.76 or 1.00101929 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.91 or 0.01002674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.59 or 0.06775980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

