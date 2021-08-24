Anyswap (ANY) Market Cap Achieves $57.01 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $3.06 or 0.00006196 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 5% against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $57.01 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00055515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00129429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00158870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,409.76 or 1.00101929 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.91 or 0.01002674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.59 or 0.06775980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.