Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Target Price at $17.11

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCNGF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $12.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.79. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

