Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

CUYTY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

CUYTY opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

