Analysts Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Target Price at $16.25

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRSSF. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of TRSSF opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

