JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.58 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JD stock opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com comprises about 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

