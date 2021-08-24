Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MET stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.