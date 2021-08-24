Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 30,637 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,056 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 355,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 273,040 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

