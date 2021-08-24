Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $104.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

