Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 100,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 33,335 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $150.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

