Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on September 9th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of WPM opened at C$55.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.43. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$73.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.60.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

