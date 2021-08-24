Umicore SA (UMICY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on September 8th

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2236 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of UMICY opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.74. Umicore has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMICY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Umicore to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Umicore presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

