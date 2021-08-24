Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Shares of HQH opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $27.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,077,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,094 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.89% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $79,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

