Barclays Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $370.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.10.

ADSK stock opened at $336.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.43. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,415 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Autodesk by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,290 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

