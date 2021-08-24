Bitzeny (ZNY) Achieves Market Cap of $335,273.83

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $335,273.83 and approximately $1,565.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

