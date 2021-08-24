$0.35 EPS Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Schlumberger by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after buying an additional 501,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

