Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after buying an additional 92,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 176,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

