11,759 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $89.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.64. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

