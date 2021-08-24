Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,759,000 after purchasing an additional 234,525 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

NYSE DE opened at $362.80 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $202.66 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

