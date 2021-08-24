9,023 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Acquired by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,604 shares of company stock valued at $20,079,519. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

