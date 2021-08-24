Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 23.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Snap by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 263,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $877,127.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,480,122 shares of company stock valued at $455,743,687.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

