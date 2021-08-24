Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,176 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Corteva by 81.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.47.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

