43,225 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

