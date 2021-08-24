Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,800 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $82.27.

