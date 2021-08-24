Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for D.R. Horton, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.49. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

