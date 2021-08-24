KB Home Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for KB Home in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

NYSE KBH opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

