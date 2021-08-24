Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Tattooed Chef stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

