DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,414 shares of company stock worth $764,413 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,540 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,649 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

