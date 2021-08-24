DNB Markets Upgrades Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) to Hold

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
HUFAF stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26.
About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)
