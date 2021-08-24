DNB Markets Upgrades Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) to Hold

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HUFAF stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

