DNB Markets Upgrades Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) to Hold

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
HUFAF stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26.
About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)
