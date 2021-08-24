DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DXC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.10.

NYSE:DXC opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,414 shares of company stock worth $764,413. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

