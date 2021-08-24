Cowen Begins Coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating for the company.

TNYA stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

