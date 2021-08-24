Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stake Reduced by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Calavo Growers worth $17,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

