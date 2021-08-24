Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 36,500 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $23,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 985.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 462,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,116 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.