Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $34.14 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,084,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Ovintiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,463,000 after buying an additional 311,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,387,000 after buying an additional 289,013 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,993,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,720,000 after buying an additional 202,345 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

