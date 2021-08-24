Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,553 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,430 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.29. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.14) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.