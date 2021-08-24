Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,557,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,165,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,308 shares of company stock worth $32,029,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $485.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $486.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

