Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 576,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,346,700 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,903,000 after buying an additional 551,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,118,000 after acquiring an additional 210,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,100,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,671,000 after purchasing an additional 97,290 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,267,000 after purchasing an additional 59,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

