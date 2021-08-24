Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

