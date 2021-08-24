Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAND. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $177.22 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $102.56 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bandwidth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,184 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 124,060.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 106.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.