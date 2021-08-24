Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 286,457 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,269,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,457 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $132,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 350.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

MRVL opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $62.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.