Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $138.92 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $138,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,912.00 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,936.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,684.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,754.13.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

