Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 43.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 117,672 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,661,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

