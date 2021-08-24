Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 6.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 18.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 207,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after buying an additional 32,179 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 1,908.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after buying an additional 258,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 36.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,663 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

LITE opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.99.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

